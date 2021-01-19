Brokerages Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,340.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,621. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Exponent by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.50. 215,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $95.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.