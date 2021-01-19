Brokerages Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce sales of $41.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.43 million and the lowest is $32.52 million. trivago reported sales of $172.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $301.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.08 million to $310.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $532.22 million, with estimates ranging from $426.86 million to $588.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in trivago by 13,244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

