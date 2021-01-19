Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post sales of $27.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.04 million and the highest is $27.30 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $20.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $98.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.36 million to $101.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $114.77 million, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $116.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

INBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 338,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 85,797 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.