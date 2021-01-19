BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) PT Raised to $20.00

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its target price raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
BRT stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 134,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 419,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares during the period. 32.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
