BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) PT Raised to $20.00

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its target price raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

BRT stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 134,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 419,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,390 shares during the period. 32.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

