Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded at Stephens

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMTC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of BMTC opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

