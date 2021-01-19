BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BT Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 71,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.