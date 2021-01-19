BTIG Research Raises Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $74.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price objective raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,663. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $143,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $308,667.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,096,050 shares of company stock valued at $213,611,784. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 186,428 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

