Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.25

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 451472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.52. The firm has a market cap of C$487.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

