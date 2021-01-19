Burger Swap Price Reaches $0.58 on Major Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $30.16 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00045377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00117574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00247497 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,816.19 or 0.97941913 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,163,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,788,545 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

