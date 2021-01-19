BYD Company Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for BYD in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BYD’s FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.
