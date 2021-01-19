Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $31.88 million and $44,765.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00435957 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000802 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

