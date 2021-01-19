C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

