Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $137.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $138.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,799 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

