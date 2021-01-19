CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.98

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 2313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley started coverage on CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $622.03 million, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CAI International by 8,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CAI International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 312.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

