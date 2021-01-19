Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.88

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.88 and traded as high as $196.30. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) shares last traded at $189.90, with a volume of 512,649 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 165.11 ($2.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £948.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

