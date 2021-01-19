CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CAIXY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 125,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,530. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

