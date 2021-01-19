CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAIXY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,530. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.