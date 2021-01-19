Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 588,850 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after acquiring an additional 359,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 127,618 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

