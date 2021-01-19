Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) PT Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,486. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

