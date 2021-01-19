Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 276.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $366,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. 47,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

