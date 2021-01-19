Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,442 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.9% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,310. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56.

