Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,631 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $6,178,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 467,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 133.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

