Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,583 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Datadog comprises approximately 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Datadog by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 58.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Datadog by 19.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,759,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,779,000 after buying an additional 281,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Datadog by 337.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after buying an additional 447,982 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 115,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,900. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,299.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $413,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,659,977 shares of company stock valued at $163,107,940. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.94.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.