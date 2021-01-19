Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.02. 3,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $71.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

