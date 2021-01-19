Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.25. The company had a trading volume of 197,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.14. The stock has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

