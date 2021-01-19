Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,620. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $215.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

