Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. MongoDB comprises approximately 2.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,940. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,242,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

