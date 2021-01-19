Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,740. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

