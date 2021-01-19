Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,827 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,250. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65.

