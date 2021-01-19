Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 127,680 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $5,773,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,887,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,574,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,154 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. 72,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

