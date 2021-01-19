Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Visa comprises 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.60. The stock had a trading volume of 522,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.89. The company has a market cap of $392.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

