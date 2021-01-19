Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.65 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,578.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.90. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,920. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.44 and a 52 week high of $397.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.65 and its 200-day moving average is $337.27.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.