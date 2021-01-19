Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Danaher by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,570. The stock has a market cap of $167.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.64 and a 200 day moving average of $214.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

