Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.52

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 56.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after buying an additional 576,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 355,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 347,769 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $6,014,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 29.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 277,590 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

