Camden National (CAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAC opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

