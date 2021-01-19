Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 197.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

