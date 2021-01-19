Campbell Wealth Management Acquires 5,559 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,663.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,857 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,164. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

