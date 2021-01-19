Campbell Wealth Management Has $60.61 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.8% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.47. 7,636,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,334. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

