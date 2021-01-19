Campbell Wealth Management Purchases 2,417 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

IWV traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $228.39. 119,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,158. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $229.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.28.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

