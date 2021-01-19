Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (CNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) to post earnings of C$1.44 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$141.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of C$92.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.11.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total value of C$14,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,897,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,942,994.60. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.71, for a total transaction of C$907,251.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,150,109.95. Insiders sold a total of 770,649 shares of company stock valued at $112,969,140 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

