Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.10

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 52000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$21.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.88.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

