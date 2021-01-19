Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet Acquires 100,000 Shares

Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,618,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,923,700.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 8,500 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,955.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 65,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,950.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 80,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,400.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 9,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,935.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 5,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 70,500 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 8,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,520.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 10,000 shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CDA.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

Shares of CDA stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.21. 157,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46. Canuc Resources Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$18.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.27.

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company holds interests in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

