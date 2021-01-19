CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to Buy

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Shares of KMX traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.95. 100,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,780. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,600,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,599 shares of company stock worth $21,382,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

