CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to Buy

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.
Shares of KMX traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.95. 100,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,780. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,600,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,599 shares of company stock worth $21,382,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.