Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Given a €14.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €14.90 ($17.53) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.54 ($19.46).

Shares of EPA CA opened at €15.46 ($18.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.84. Carrefour SA has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

