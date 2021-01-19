CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.55

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$63.55 and last traded at C$63.55, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.92. The firm has a market cap of C$11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

