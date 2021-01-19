Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post sales of $137.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.34 million and the highest is $142.40 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $256.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $553.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $572.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $617.73 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $707.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. 7,579,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,415. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $665.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

