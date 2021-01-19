Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.01

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 42993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $155,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $984,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $361,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Securities by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

