Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after buying an additional 557,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,092.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 84,135 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 117,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,790. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

