Centre Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 308,780 Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 308,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. Apache makes up 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Apache at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Apache by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in Apache by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apache by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Apache by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. 447,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618,854. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

