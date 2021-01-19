Centre Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.63. 52,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,934. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

